Coutinho Won't Be Drawn On Liverpool future

Philippe Coutinho turned down the chance to commit his immediate future to Liverpool after scoring a fantastic goal in Sunday's 4-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth.

The Brazilian's dazzling solo effort broke the deadlock at the Vitality Stadium and he later recorded a pair of assists as Jurgen Klopp's men ran riot to move up to fourth place.

But with Barcelona reported to be ready to rekindle their long-held interest in the playmaker, Coutinho would not be drawn on what his future holds when he spoke after the game.

"I always say the same thing, I try to enjoy the moment," Coutinho told Sky Sports. "I like to play football and I always try my best.

"It was a nice goal for me but the most important thing was Liverpool getting better and winning the game, so we're happy with the three points.

"Everyone enjoys playing, the manager changes it sometimes but everyone who is on the pitch can give their best and that's good for Liverpool."

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain defended Coutinho from being grilled about his future after pipping his team-mate to the television man-of-the-match award.

"Phil is doing well for us and he's so professional and gives his all for us," the England international said. "That's the most important thing and it's not fair to ask those sorts of questions.

"The four boys up front [Coutinho, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino] have been on fire recently. They're not bad!

"Everyone's a quality player and it's up to the rest of us to get in and among it. But with the squad rotation we have to keep performing."

Oxlade-Chamberlain put in arguably his strongest performance since signing from Arsenal, but the versatile midfielder believes there is still more to come.

"I'm trying my best and I've definitely made strides forward," Oxlade-Chamberlain said. "I have areas to improve and I know that, but I'm trying to do the things the manager wants.

"I'm happy with the performance but you normally have to get a goal to get man of the match. We know Phil and Mo can come up with magic."