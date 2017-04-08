Coutinho Usurps Juninho As Premier League's Most Prolific Brazilian

Philippe Coutinho has scored his 30th Premier League to overtake Juninho as the division's most prolific Brazilian player.

The Liverpool star went past former Middlesbrough favourite Juninho with a low finish to drag Liverpool level with Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Coutinho, who was named among the substitutes due to illness, came off the bench and scored the equaliser for Jurgen Klopp's men after 69 minutes.

Congratulations @Phil_Coutinho - now the top Brazilian scorer in #PL history!



Here are some 🔝 strikes by the boys from 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/tdHrZ8T7uL — Premier League (@premierleague) April 8, 2017

Stoke failed to deal with a cross into the box and Coutinho seized upon the loose ball to slot home and write his name into the history books.

The former Inter playmaker scored his first Premier League goal in a 5-0 rout of Swansea City on February 17 2013 and his brace against Bournemouth added to the effort he scored just four days before in the Merseyside derby win against Everton.

Coutinho could face competition from team-mate Roberto Firmino in future, though, with the 25-year-old on 20 goals after putting Liverpool 2-1 ahead in the same game.