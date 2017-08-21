Liverpool should not stand in the way of Philippe Coutinho if he wants to join Barcelona, according to Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

The 25-year-old Brazil playmaker is believed to have handed in a transfer request at Anfield amid interest from Barcelona but Liverpool have stood firm, reportedly rejecting three bids.

Speaking after the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said the situation is "not too easy for anybody", with Coutinho out of action due to a back problem.

Compatriot Ederson made a big-money move of his own in June, when he joined City from Benfica for £34.7million, and he feels the player's preference should hold sway.

"I think Coutinho has to choose the best for him. It is not the club that decides for him, the final decision is his," Ederson told Omnisport.

"I hope he makes the best choice, and I hope he continues to be the player of last season, which was exceptional, and he continues to evolve to reach a higher level."