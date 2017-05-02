Coutinho Confident Injury 'Isn't Serious'

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho is confident that he did not sustain a serious injury in Monday's Premier League win over Watford.

The Brazil international was forced off in the 13th minute of his side's 1-0 victory at Vicarage Road and was later seen with heavy strapping on his thigh.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that he had suffered a dead leg but said he was hopeful that the problem was not more severe.

13: An early introduction for Adam as Phil can't continue.



⬅ Coutinho

➡ Lallana



[0-0] pic.twitter.com/5ZLyK8WZ16 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 1, 2017

Coutinho later offered an update of his own via his official Instagram page, writing: "Thanks for all the support. It isn't serious."

Liverpool's win, which came courtesy of Emre Can's spectacular overhead kick in first-half stoppage time, allowed them to consolidate third place in the table and take a big step towards Champions League qualification.

The Reds hold a four-point advantage over fifth-place Manchester United, having played a game more, going into their final three fixtures against Southampton, West Ham and Middlesbrough.