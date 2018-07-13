Español
Conte And Chelsea Part Ways

Chelsea and manager Antonio Conte have reached an agreement to part ways, making way for a rumored Maurizio Sarri appointment

Antonio Conte has left his position as head coach of Chelsea, the club have confirmed.

The 48-year-old departs Stamford Bridge less than two months after guiding Chelsea to FA Cup final glory against Manchester United.

 

The news brings to an end many months of speculation over Conte's future at the club.

Former Juventus boss Conte is rumoured to have fallen out with Chelsea's hierarchy over transfer policy, while their disappointing fifth-place finish in the Premier League – just a year after winning the title – fuelled suggestions he would be dismissed.

Former Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri is the favourite to take over, with the club's top-flight opener a little over four weeks away.

