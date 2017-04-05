Christian Eriksen Warns Chelsea That Spurs Are Still In Title Race

Christian Eriksen has warned Chelsea that Tottenham remain well and truly in contention for the Premier League title.

Antonio Conte's men appeared to be coasting towards the title, but their bid for glory took an unexpected hit in a 2-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

With Spurs running out 2-0 victors at Burnley the gap at the top was cut to seven points with nine matches remaining.

That could be cut again on Wednesday with Chelsea facing a difficult match with Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, while Tottenham visit struggling Swansea City.

Attacking midfielder Eriksen recognises that Spurs still have plenty of work to do to catch the Blues, but is adamant the side have what it takes.

"On paper we still have a chance," The Denmark international told Sky Sports.

"But we know there is a lot in-between. Nine games to go, nine very exciting games to go.

"If you lose some you are out of it, if you win some you are right in it. So of course it will be very tight.

"I think we are taking one game at a time, and then we will see. In our world at the moment we are focused on getting closer to Chelsea. We still have a few games to go."

Eriksen insists Spurs have learned from last season when they were challenging for the title before a poor run of results ended their challenge.

"I think we are doing everything we can, and I think we do not want to be in that situation again," he added.

"I hope we have learned, and I think we have learned, from that situation. And I think we will put ourselves up better than last season."