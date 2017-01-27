Christian Eriksen One Of Premier League's Best Declares Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino labelled Christian Eriksen as one of the best creative players in the Premier League and believes White Hart Lane is the perfect place for his talent to flourish.

Eriksen arrived from Ajax in August 2013 and he has developed into one of Spurs' key figures during his near four years in north London.

The 24-year-old endured a slow start to the current campaign, but has enjoyed an upturn of form and his five goals and eight assists have helped Tottenham to third in the Premier League.

Pochettino insists there is still plenty of room for improvement, but has been delighted with Eriksen's contribution to the team.

Was great to spend some time with these 2 today. Keep up the good work Andrew👌 #spursfoundation @spursofficial #imightturnouttobethenewstadiumtourguide 👀 A photo posted by Christian Eriksen (@chriseriksen8) on Jan 26, 2017 at 10:18am PST

"I think Eriksen is one of the best creative players in the Premier League," Pochettino told reporters ahead of Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round encounter against Wycombe Wanderers.

"He has showed very good performances in the last few months and we are very happy.

"But it is true, it is never enough in football and he can improve.

"We are here to push him to improve every day and achieve a different level.

"I think the whole team has improved in the last two years. We still need to improve a lot, but the way that we are is perfect personally for him."