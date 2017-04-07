Chelsea Star N'Golo Kante Reveals He Nearly Joined Arsenal

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante revealed he was wanted by Arsenal before opting to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

The France international was in demand after an impressive first Premier League season with Leicester City, joining Chelsea in a reported £32million move in July last year.

But Kante, 26, had options, including the possibility of signing with Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal.

However, the midfielder said he felt more wanted at Stamford Bridge and other clubs.

"With Arsenal there was an interest but not a big as other clubs," Kante told Sky Sports.

"That is why I didn't go to Arsenal and went to Chelsea."

The decision has proven to be a good one for Kante, who is on track to win a second straight Premier League title.

Kante has played in 29 of Chelsea's 30 league games, with Antonio Conte's side seven points clear at the top.