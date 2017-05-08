Chelsea Star N'Golo Kante Named 2017 Footballer Of The Year By Football Writers' Association

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante has been named the 2017 Footballer of the Year by Football Writers' Association (FWA), beating team-mate Eden Hazard and Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli to the award.

Kante is set to win his second consecutive Premier League title this season, having helping Leicester City become champions prior to his Stamford Bridge move.

The France international was also named PFA Players' Player of the Year for his performances in 2016-17.

The FWA revealed Kante and runner-up Hazard had combined for over 65 per cent of the total votes cast in his latest triumph.

"It is a fantastic honour to win this award," Kante said.

4 - N’Golo Kante is only the 4th Chelsea player and the 1st French player since 05/06 to win FWA Footballer of the Year. Congratulations. — OptaChelsea (@OptaChels) May 8, 2017

"With so many great players in this Chelsea squad and in the Premier League, for the Football Writers' Association to name me their Footballer of the Year is a very proud moment in my career."

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy won last season's award - which is voted for by football journalists across England - while Hazard triumphed in 2014-15.

Kante is the fourth Chelsea player to win the accolade, with Gianfranco Zola and Frank Lampard the other players to have won it along with Hazard.

The 26-year-old will be presented with the award at a gala dinner on May 18.