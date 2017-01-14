Chelsea Can Cope Without Diego Costa Insists Gary Cahill

OMNISPORT

Chelsea's 3-0 victory over Leicester City in Diego Costa's absence proved the Premier League leaders can thrive without their spearhead, says Gary Cahill.

Costa was not included in the matchday squad for Saturday's trip to the King Power Stadium amid reports of a furious row with manager Antonio Conte over a back injury and suggestions the striker is the subject of a lucrative offer from the Chinese Super League.

Antonio Conte on Diego Costa’s absence: ‘On Tuesday, Diego stopped training with a pain in his back.’ 🤔 pic.twitter.com/l5MzDIcF0f — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 14, 2017

Missing the Premier League's joint-highest scorer did not seem to hurt Conte's side too much as Marcos Alonso turned a surprise two-goal hero in the 3-0 romp.

And, with claims that Costa's immediate future may lay away from Stamford Bridge, Cahill suggested the Blues' stellar squad can cope without him.

"Diego is a massive player for us," the vice-captain told BT Sport. "You've seen this season.

"He wasn't here and we put Pedro, [Eden] Hazard and Willian up there, so you try and defend against them! It's very difficult.

"But if someone is missing, we produce and we're delighted with the result."

Alonso dismissed suggestions Costa is now looking to leave Chelsea.

"You guys made up the story," Alonso told the BBC.

"Diego wasn't feeling well because of his back. He's very happy and will have a great enough season at Chelsea."