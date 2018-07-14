Español
Chelsea Appoint Maurizio Sarri To Replace Conte

Maurizio Sarri has been appointed as manager of Chelsea following the departure of Antonio Conte.

Chelsea have ended months of speculation by appointing former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri as their new manager on a three-year contract.

 

In three seasons Napoli, Sarri's men produced two second-place finishes and a third place in Serie A. Last season, Napoli recorded their best-ever point total and were in the title chase down to the wire before finishing second to Juventus. Sarri stepped down from his Napoli post in May, amid speculation that he was a front runner for a number of other jobs, including Chelsea.

 

Sarri takes over for Antonio Conte, who recently agreed to part ways with the club after months of speculation over his future withe the Blues. Conte won a Premier League title and and FA Cup during his two seasons at Chelsea.

 

