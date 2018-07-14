Chelsea Appoint Maurizio Sarri To Replace Conte

Chelsea have ended months of speculation by appointing former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri as their new manager on a three-year contract.

🎠 Managerial merry-go-round at @ChelseaFC with Conte out and Sarri in. @TheCalcioGuy also weighs in on @sscnapoli's soon to be ex-baller Jorginho, who is set to follow Sarri to the @premierleague. #beINBACKSTAGE pic.twitter.com/elByTnvegD — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) July 13, 2018

In three seasons Napoli, Sarri's men produced two second-place finishes and a third place in Serie A. Last season, Napoli recorded their best-ever point total and were in the title chase down to the wire before finishing second to Juventus. Sarri stepped down from his Napoli post in May, amid speculation that he was a front runner for a number of other jobs, including Chelsea.

The club would like to thank Maurizio Sarri for the work he has done over the past three years. Through the job he did, the players at this club have grown and improved, showing themselves to be top players and developing a style of play appreciated the world over. — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) July 14, 2018

Sarri takes over for Antonio Conte, who recently agreed to part ways with the club after months of speculation over his future withe the Blues. Conte won a Premier League title and and FA Cup during his two seasons at Chelsea.