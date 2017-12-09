Español
Charly Musonda Handed New Chelsea Deal

Musonda handed new four-and-a-half-year Chelsea deal

Charly Musonda has been given a new four-and-a-half-year contract at Chelsea, keeping him at the club until 2022.

The 21-year-old winger came through the youth ranks at Chelsea, winning several honours, including the FA Youth Cup on two occasions.

Musonda has been a first-team squad member this term following a couple of loan spells with Real Betis in LaLiga during the last two seasons.

Although he has only made two Premier League appearances in 2017-18, Antonio Conte and Chelsea have clearly seen enough in the tricky attacker to think it necessary to tie him down to a long-term deal.

Musonda told Chelsea's official website: "I am very happy and very proud.

"I came here very young and am very happy to continue my journey here. I love this club so it's a great moment for me and my family.

"Now I want to establish myself and progress into the team and stay here permanently."

