BREAKING NEWS: Swansea City Fire Bob Bradley
The former USMNT manager has been dismissed by Swansea with the club languishing 19th in the Premier League table.
Struggling Swansea City have parted company with Bob Bradley less than three months after he was appointed, the club have confirmed.
The American coach was brought in to replace Francesco Guidolin October and, after eleven games in charge, only managed to collect eight points at the helm of the Welsh outfit.
Sunday's 4-1 home defeat to West Ham United was the final nail in the coffin for the New Jersey native, who had already lost the backing of large swaths of the Liberty Stadium faithful.