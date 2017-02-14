BREAKING NEWS: Manchester City Lose Gabriel Jesus to a Metatarsal Injury
After making a thunderous start to life with the Premier League giants, the Brazilian could be set for a long spell on the sidelines after limbing off against Bournemouth.
OMNISPORT
Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus' stunning start to life in the Premier League has been brought to an abrupt halt after he suffered a fractured metatarsal.
Since joining Pep Guardiola's side, the Brazil international has kick started the Sky Blues' season, scoring three times in four appearances for a return of a goal every 68 minutes.
Tenacious, lightening fast and cunning around the box, Gabriel Jesus contributions have helped Man City climb to second place in the Premier League table.
His injury paves the way for Sergio Aguero to reestablish himself as the team's go-to goalscorer, and while Saturday's FA Cup clash against Huddersfield will be the Argentinean's first chance to impress, next week's Champions League game against AS Monaco poses a genuine acid test for the 28-year-old striker.