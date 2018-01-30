Premier League leaders Manchester City have announced the club-record signing of Aymeric Laporte, the defender joining from Athletic Bilbao after his €65million release clause was reportedly met.

The 23-year-old defender has agreed to a five-year deal with the Pep Guardiola managed side that will run through to 2023.

Since making his first-team debut for Athletic Bilbao in 2012, Laporte has made 222 appearances, scoring ten goals along the way.

While centre-back is his position of choice, he has also been deployed at left-back to great effect.

Speaking to the club's official website shortly after signing his new contract, Laporte spoke to his excitement to be joining The Citizens: " “I am very happy to be here. City are a Club with a lot of ambition and they are one of the best teams in Europe.

“I am looking forward to working under Pep Guardiola and trying to help the Club to achieve success.

“It means a lot that the Club have shown faith in me and I am excited to get started.”

Although he is eligible to play for France or Spain, curiously, for such a highly-rated player, Laporte is yet to make a single senior international appearance, although he has represented Les Bleus at youth level.

Inheriting City's number 14 jersey, Laporte will reinforce an already-stacked defense that includes Benjamin Mendy, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, Kyle Walker, Danilo, Vincent Kompany and Eliaquim Mangala.