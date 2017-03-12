BREAKING NEWS: Leicester City Confirm Craig Shakespeare Appointment

OMNISPORT

Premier League champions Leicester City have appointed Craig Shakespeare as manager until the end of the season.

Shakespeare was formerly assistant to Claudio Ranieri but now gets the chance to stake his claim for the job on a long-term basis after the Italian was sacked just over nine months after leading the Foxes to the most remarkable title success in Premier League history.

BREAKING: #lcfc is pleased to confirm Craig Shakespeare as its First Team Manager for the rest of the 2016/17 season. More follows… pic.twitter.com/CAqr5NPLiL — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 12, 2017

Shakespeare stepped into the breach on a caretaker role following the Italian's departure and has led Leicester to successive home wins over Liverpool and Hull City.

Leicester host Sevilla on Tuesday, nursing a 2-1 deficit from the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie that proved to be Ranieri's last game at the helm.