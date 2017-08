Southampton have signed Gabon international midfielder Mario Lemina from Serie A champions Juventus.

Lemina moves to the Premier League for a reported initial fee of €17million that could rise to €20m if certain stipulations are met.

The 23-year-old joined Juve from Marseille in 2015, but was restricted to 15 Serie A starts and he will now look to kick start his career courtesy of a five-year contract at St Mary's.