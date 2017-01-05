BREAKING NEWS: Coquelin out for up to four weeks - Wenger
Coquelin is expected to miss at the next three weeks, at least, due to a hamstring problem sustained at Bournemouth
OMNISPORT
Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin has been ruled out for up to four weeks with a hamstring problem, boss Arsene Wenger revealed on Thursday.
Coquelin lasted just 26 minutes of Tuesday's pulsating 3-3 draw at Bournemouth before limping off and Wenger says he may not play again this month.
Speaking ahead of Saturday's FA Cup tie at Preston North End, the Frenchman revealed: "Coquelin is out for three to four weeks with a hamstring problem. He has a scan today."