BREAKING NEWS: Coquelin out for up to four weeks - Wenger

Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin has been ruled out for up to four weeks with a hamstring problem, boss Arsene Wenger revealed on Thursday.

So boss, who will make the trip to Preston for #PNEvAFC? https://t.co/Sw8VcscplB — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 5, 2017

Coquelin lasted just 26 minutes of Tuesday's pulsating 3-3 draw at Bournemouth before limping off and Wenger says he may not play again this month.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's FA Cup tie at Preston North End, the Frenchman revealed: "Coquelin is out for three to four weeks with a hamstring problem. He has a scan today."