Boost For Real Madrid As Sergio Ramos Returns To Team Training

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has returned to team training ahead of Thursday's Copa del Rey clash with Sevilla.

The centre-back missed the 3-0 first-leg win and the 5-0 LaLiga thrashing of Granada due to a muscle complaint he aggravated during the Club World Cup campaign in December.

Coach Zinedine Zidane had hoped to have the 30-year-old available for the second leg of the last-16 tie and the league game at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday.

Entrenamiento fuerte y al Bernabéu.¡Hoy juega el Madrid! Heavy training session and off to the Bernabéu. Real's playing today!¡Vamos equipo! pic.twitter.com/3wsz3KbFb8 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) January 7, 2017

And Ramos' recovery appears to be on schedule, with the Spain international having taken part in the full team session in Valdebebas on Monday.

Ramos may not be risked for Thursday's match, however, given Madrid's healthy advantage from the first leg.

Nacho and Raphael Varane could well line up at the heart of defence for the third game in a row, with Pepe sidelined by a calf problem. Gareth Bale is also still out with an ankle injury.