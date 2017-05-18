Bayern Munich Wouldn't Dominate Premier League Believes Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says Bayern would not find things as easy as they do in the Bundesliga if they were a Premier League club.

The Liverpool manager remains the last boss to break Bayern's stranglehold over German football, having guided Borussia Dortmund to consecutive Bundesliga triumphs in 2011 and 2012. Dortmund, Wolfsburg and now RB Leipzig have all fallen short in subsequent chases of Bayern.

Bayern thrashed Arsenal 10-2 in this season's Champions League, which could be the Gunners' last trip to Europe's top table, as they face up to a likely fifth-place finish.

And Klopp says such competition is not found in the German game, where Bayern's monopoly shows no sign of abating after Carlo Ancelotti led them to a fifth successive title.

Asked by Kicker if Bayern would fail to replicate that dominance among English football's elite, Klopp told Kicker: "It would not be easy for Bayern to win the Premier League. But their chances to win it are not that low."

A title charge at Anfield this season has also fizzled out, but Klopp's men have recovered late in the season and will guarantee a Champions League return with a win on the last day of the season at home to relegated Middlesbrough.

"We would be very disappointed, if we did not qualify for the Champions League," Klopp added.

"To call the Europa League failure, which we are qualified for already, is not my view.

"Inside the club, people see the development which is very positive. We've got 73 points and the chance to move on to 76. This shows that we play a very stable season."