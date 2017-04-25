Bastian Schweinsteiger Has No Regrets Over Manchester United Move

Bastian Schweinsteiger insists he does not regret his decision to leave Bayern Munich for Manchester United.

The former Germany international made the move to Old Trafford in 2015 but failed to live up to high expectations in the Premier League.

He featured regularly in his first season under Louis van Gaal, before falling out of favour under Jose Mourinho and eventually leaving for Chicago Fire in March.

However, Schweinsteiger still stands by his decision to try his luck abroad.

"My move from Bayern to Manchester was the right one," the 32-year-old told Sport1.

"I always had the goal to win the Champions League with Bayern Munich. That is why I always stayed put and never moved abroad. I then achieved my goal in 2013.

"The step to Manchester was very important. Van Gaal called me and wanted quick success. Things went very well at first, we sat at the top of the table and were level on points with Leicester. But then I got suspended and later on I suffered an injury.

"And we still won the FA Cup in the end. It's not like that was an easy achievement.

"Of course, I was surprised when Mourinho dropped me to the reserves, but I always remained hopeful that the situation would change and that I would play for Manchester again. And I did just that in the end."