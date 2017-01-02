Bacary Sagna Says Manchester City Spirit Is Great After Battling Past Referee

Bacary Sagna criticised the performance of Lee Mason after the referee reduced Manchester City to 10 men in their 2-1 home win against Burnley in the Premier League on Monday.

Fernandinho was sent off for a strong tackle on Johann Gudmundsson in the first period, but Gael Clichy and Sergio Aguero put City in control with two goals in four second-half minutes before Ben Mee scrambled in a consolation for the visitors.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche felt Sagna was fortunate not to have been dismissed for kicking out at George Boyd in a scuffle after Mee's goal, but the full-back criticised Mason on social media despite only being booked for the incident.

"10 against 12.. but still fighting and winning as a team #together #mancity #youfreetothinkwhateveryouwant," Sagna posted on Instagram.

Sagna expanded on his praise for City's team spirit in an interview with the club's website and revealed support from fans at the Etihad Stadium played a key role in their win.

3 - Fernandinho has been red carded in three of his last six games for Manchester City (all comps). Mist. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2017

"It was a very difficult game, not only for the team we played but the circumstances, which sometimes happens in football," Sagna said.

"I will avoid talking about [Fernandinho's red card] - I am more focused on the performance we gave in the second half.

"I think we were fighters and it was vital if we wanted to take the three points and we managed to do it. We had the fans pushing behind us. Whenever you play against 10, it is difficult.

"We always want more [from the fans]. As much as they need us to perform, we need them to support us. Believe me, it makes a massive difference when you hear the fans and they put pressure on the other team. It makes their life difficult."