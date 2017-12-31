Ashley Young Gets Three-Game Ban For Violent Conduct

Manchester United's Ashley Young has been given a three-match ban by the Football Association (FA) after he accepted a charge of violent conduct.

Young appeared to elbow the Southampton's Dusan Tadic in the stomach as they jostled at a corner during the second half of the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The 32-year-old accepted the charge, but his argument that the length of the suspension was excessive was rejected by an FA regulatory commission.

"Ashley Young will be suspended for Manchester United's next three matches," the FA confirmed in a statement.

"He accepted a violent conduct charge following an off-the-ball incident during yesterday's game against Southampton, but argued the suspension was excessive. This was rejected by a Regulatory Commission."

The FA has also issued a three-game ban to Swansea City's Kyle Naughton after he was seen apparently stamping on Watford striker Stefano Okaka in their 2-1 win at Vicarage Road.

The news on Young is another blow for United manager Jose Mourinho, who is already without full-back Antonio Valencia, club captain Michael Carrick, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Marouane Fellaini, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku due to injury.

United face Everton on Monday before they host Derby County in the FA Cup next Friday. They then meet Stoke City on January 15.