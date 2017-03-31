Premier League
Arsene Wenger Won't Give Exact Date Of Revealing Future

Wenger said after the loss at The Hawthorns that he would reveal his future plans "soon", but he would not offer a more specific time frame.

Arsene Wenger says his future would be revealed soon but still won't offer a time for when it will be.

"I said I know what I want to do," he said. "It depends on what soon means to you and what soon means for me.

 

"I was in a very difficult position sometimes and I've always chosen Arsenal but one day it will stop. Is it today, is it tomorrow, is it in two years or is it before? I don't know but as long as I am here I'm ready to fight and give absolutely everything to the club I love.

"Not only because it's Arsenal but for its values and what this club means to people all over the world. This club has become a world brand, not only for its consistent achievements but also for its values and I'm ready to fight for that. I have always done in my life what I think in football is right and when I am wrong I stand up and I say sorry because I'm not perfect."
