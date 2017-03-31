Arsene Wenger Won't Give Exact Date Of Revealing Future

Arsene Wenger says his future would be revealed soon but still won't offer a time for when it will be.

Wenger said after the loss at The Hawthorns that he would reveal his future plans "soon", but he would not offer a more specific time frame.

"I said I know what I want to do," he said. "It depends on what soon means to you and what soon means for me.

"I was in a very difficult position sometimes and I've always chosen Arsenal but one day it will stop. Is it today, is it tomorrow, is it in two years or is it before? I don't know but as long as I am here I'm ready to fight and give absolutely everything to the club I love.

"Not only because it's Arsenal but for its values and what this club means to people all over the world. This club has become a world brand, not only for its consistent achievements but also for its values and I'm ready to fight for that. I have always done in my life what I think in football is right and when I am wrong I stand up and I say sorry because I'm not perfect."