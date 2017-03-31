Arsene Wenger Will Stick To Arsenal's Plan Of Attack

Arsene Wenger insists Arsenal will stick to their attacking principles amid a run of form that he concedes is a cause for concern.

The Gunners have lost six of their last nine matches in all competitions, with a drop to sixth in the Premier League compounded by a humiliating 10-2 aggregate loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

That has led to significant speculation over Wenger's job, with fan protests highlighting the growing feeling of discontent at Emirates Stadium.

Wenger stated this week that he was clear on what his future held, though he is yet to make his plans public and he may well opt to extend his 21-year tenure.

For now, he believes sticking to what they know best is the most suitable course of action for Arsenal, who host Manchester City on Sunday.

"We have 11 games to go in the Premier League and now you cannot change completely the structure of the team," the 67-year-old told Sky Sports.

"The same players have won games and the same players have lost games. I have tried many changes in the last five or six games and it does not always come off.

"I have to come back to the strength of the team as much as I can. That is basically our attacking potential and we also have to focus on our togetherness and our desire to prepare our future.

"No matter how you play you have to be efficient with the way you play. I don't think it's the way you play it's how well you play the way you play."

The Frenchman felt his side hit a new low in the 3-1 loss at West Brom before the international break, with the London club have produced a meek display at The Hawthorns.

Speaking about his players' apparent malaise, he said: "I'm concerned because we've had bad results and we are not where we want to be, but especially with the last game because we didn't produce the performance you need to produce if you want to play at the top of the Premier League.

"At West Brom we did not play well in the way we wanted to play.

"When you are responsible you are concerned because the confidence drops off quickly and you need belief to play well in football. It's important to recreate and rebuild quickly the desire and the confidence.

"It's the first time it's happened to us and the team are not used to dealing with that. I believe it's down to our desire, our mental strength and when you are men you want to take care of your future.

"Our future depends on how well we finish the season and it's a good opportunity to show that we have that quality. Not my future, the future of the club.

"We have to stand up and be counted all together. I do not especially look at one or the other one. As a group, as a unit Arsenal needs to be together. We are in a difficult situation together and we have to respond together.

"Life is a great opportunity to fight and when you have that turn up and go for it. Show that you can fight, that for me is what is interesting in life.

"It's not always a motorway because sometimes it's a bumpy way and you still need to get to the destination."