Arsene Wenger Vows To Reveal Arsenal Future 'Soon'

Arsene Wenger has stressed he will "soon" reveal whether he will stay at Emirates Stadium or leave the club after more than two decades at the helm.

The 67-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and his future at the club remains uncertain amid ongoing protests, with sections of the Arsenal fan base calling for the Frenchman's departure.

Wenger remains calm, though, and is adamant that supporters' criticism is not a distraction for him.

"I have answered the question about my future many times. Do not worry, you will get the answer soon," said Wenger ahead of Wednesday's Premier League match with West Ham.

"I am a professional and when you are a professional you perform in ideal conditions and non-ideal conditions.

"I love to win football games and I just focus on that. I work for my club with honesty and integrity. I am not scared and accept the judgement of the people. I focus on what I think is important during the game."

Chief executive Ivan Gazidis told fans at the weekend that this season "needs to be a catalyst for change", but Wenger's focus lies elsewhere for now.

"The board is responsible for the decisions on the future," he added.

"It is difficult to debate about things which are not important.

"What is important is good football players and good football and to defend the colours of the club. What is important is playing with the right spirit, the right attitude.

"The rest is just literature."

The Gunners drew 2-2 with Manchester City on Sunday to remain sixth in the table, still seven points shy of the final Champions League qualification spot.