Arsene Wenger Says He Knows His Future

Under-fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he has made a decision on his future that he will announce soon.

Wenger was subjected to more vocal criticism from Arsenal supporters during Saturday's 3-1 defeat at West Brom, while a plane sporting a banner calling for him to stand down flew over The Hawthorns at kick-off.

In a bizarre spectacle, another light aircraft trailed a message of support for the 67-year-old but there were few other sources of encouragement as his side slipped to a fourth defeat in five Premier League outings.

Wenger: "I know what I will do in my future and will let you know soon. You will see." — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) March 18, 2017

West Brom defender Craig Dawson twice benefitted from abysmal set-piece defending either side of Hal Robson-Kanu punishing poor goalkeeping by David Ospina - on as a substitute for injured Arsenal number one Petr Cech.

Wenger is out of contract at the end of the season and, although he has attempted to play down speculation over his future in recent weeks, he told a post-match news conference his mind was made up.

"I know what I will do in my future. You will soon know, very soon," he said.

"We do not necessarily worry about that. We are in a unique bad patch that we have not had for 20 years and that is more important for my future."