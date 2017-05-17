Arsene Wenger Rules Out Arsenal Swoop For Jordan Pickford

Arsene Wenger insists Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is not on Arsenal's radar as the Gunners already have plenty of options between the posts.

Pickford has been a rare bright note in a desperately poor season for the relegated Black Cats and reports have suggested that Arsenal have been keeping tabs on his situation.

The 23-year-old was in fine form as Sunderland slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday, making several stops that drew praise from Wenger.

36 - Arsenal had more shots v Sunderland than they have ever managed in a single Premier League game that Opta have analysed. Deluge. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 17, 2017

But the Frenchman says Pickford would have too much competition at Emirates Stadium.

"Pickford had an exceptional night. I think we had 36 shots at goal, the highest in the Premier League. The keeper saved 11 of them, so he did extremely well," Wenger told reporters.

"But we have plenty of goalkeepers. We have Petr Cech, [David] Ospina, we have Wojciech Szczesny who is only on loan at Roma and has had an exceptional season. We [also] have Damian Martinez.

"If there is one thing we do not need to buy, it is a goalkeeper."