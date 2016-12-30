Arsene Wenger Plays Down Mathieu Debuchy Frustrations

Arsene Wenger has dismissed claims from Mathieu Debuchy that the pair hardly talk and the Frenchman had seen a move away blocked by his manager.

In an interview with L'Equipe, Debuchy claimed to only exchange greetings with Wenger and that a transfer to Manchester United had been vetoed.

Wenger has vehemently denied Debuchy's comments, though, and revealed Arsenal have not received any interest for his services since returning from a loan spell with Bordeaux.

"Yes of course we speak, we communicate with all the players," he told a media conference.

"It's a little bit of a frustrated article from player who is injured. When you are injured you cannot play, I cannot do anything about that.

"I gave him the opportunity to go to Bordeaux on loan, but nobody came in for him in the summer.

"Some things are not true, we never blocked a move to Fiorentina or Espanyol, they had no interest, we checked that, some things in the article are not true.

"Manchester United never made an offer for him, that's completely untrue. It is surprising to hear something like that."