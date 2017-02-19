Arsene Wenger Not Ready For Retirement And Seeks Arsenal Stay

Arsene Wenger would like to manage for at least another four years as he insisted his preference was to remain at Arsenal.

The Frenchman is under increasing pressure after his team were thrashed 5-1 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League last-16 first leg.

Ahead of his team's FA Cup tie against Sutton United, Wenger said he would be managing next season, "whether it's here [at Arsenal] or somewhere else".

Wenger, whose team sit fourth in the Premier League, said he wanted to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

"It is not a threat at all," he said. "My preference is always to manage Arsenal and I have shown that.

"But I think that I am adult enough to analyse the situation."

Wenger, 67, seemingly has no interest in giving up management just yet as he pointed to Alex Ferguson, who retired at 71.

The former Monaco coach said he may yet have even longer than four years left in him.

"Maybe more, maybe less, I don't know," Wenger said.

"Everybody is different on that front and I do not want to take anything away from Alex Ferguson, he was an absolutely unbelievable manager but he had enough and I'm not at that stage."