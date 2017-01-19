Arsene Wenger Insists Arsenal Do Not Need Dimitri Payet

Arsenal do not need to sign Dimitri Payet and are unlikely to make any major moves in the remaining days of the transfer window, manager Arsene Wenger has said.

The France international has refused to play as he attempts to engineer a departure from West Ham, with former club Marseille the favourites to sign him this month.

Wenger has plenty of admiration for the player but insists that, with Danny Welbeck returning from injury, Arsenal have no real need for reinforcements in attack before the window closes.

"I expect it to be a very quiet period because we have Welbeck coming back now. We are very strong, we have many players [in the squad] who can come in," he said ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Burnley.

"Overall I don't expect to do anything special.

"I don't need Payet because we have so many creative players. I rate Payet, of course, but it's not an area where we're looking for something.

"We have many players who can play in this position. You're interested in the quality of the player, but there has to be a need as well."