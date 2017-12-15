Arsene Wenger Insists Alexis Sanchez's Attitude Is Good

Arsene Wenger insists there are no issues with Alexis Sanchez's attitude at Arsenal.

Sanchez is another Arsenal player close to the end of his contract, with the Chilean – like Mesut Ozil – looking destined to leave before the start of next season.

He has come in for criticism for underwhelming performances in recent weeks, though Wenger has no problem with the forward's attitude.

"He's focused in training," Wenger said. "It's true, at the moment things don't come off as much as before; you go through those periods and maybe to try and force things too much.

"He fights, always tries to make a difference, maybe he is less successful in finishing, but overall I cannot fault his attitude."