Arsene Wenger Insists Alexis Sanchez And Mesut Ozil Situation Couldn't Be Handled Differently

Arsene Wenger has insisted the current situation with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil couldn't have been handled any differently.

Sanchez and playmaker Mesut Ozil are out of contract at the end of the season, leaving Arsenal potentially set to lose one or both of the key players cheaply this month or for free in June.

Wenger, though, insists the situation could not have been handled differently.

"I don't regret it," he said. "If you cannot give the players what they want, they won't sign a new deal.

"It is something you cannot change."