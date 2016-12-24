Arsene Wenger Happy To Wait For New Deal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is prepared to wait until the Premier League season is almost over before deciding on his future.

The Frenchman's contract at the club expires in 2017, having arrived at Arsenal 20 years ago.

But Wenger, 67, is in no rush to renew, saying he is willing to wait until the campaign is almost over.

"I always said that I will judge where I stand in spring and make my decisions then," he told UK newspapers.

"The club is free as well. It's not because I am here a long time that I have any rights.

"We are both on the same boat."

Wenger has guided Arsenal to nine major trophies since his arrival, but the club's last Premier League title came in 2004.

The former Monaco boss believes the club are also happy to wait until later in the season for his future to be decided.

"There are plenty of managers who arrived at the end of their contract. It happened to me before," Wenger said.

"I signed sometimes in March, April for longer contracts. So I don't think it's a problem."

Back-to-back league losses have seen Arsenal slip to fourth in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Chelsea.