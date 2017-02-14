Arsene Wenger Gives David Ospina Start Against Bayern Munich

David Ospina will resume Champions League goalkeeping duties for Arsenal in the last-16 clash at Bayern Munich, manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed.

Colombia international Ospina has been Arsenal's cup goalkeeper of choice over the past two seasons but his Champions League campaign last term was marred by him dropping a corner over his own goalline in the group-stage defeat to Olympiacos.

That saw regular number one Petr Cech restored for the first leg of the tie against Barcelona in the knockout stages, with the 28-year-old coming back for the return at Camp Nou where a 5-1 aggregate loss was completed.

This time around, Ospina helped Arsenal through an unbeaten group stage with relatively few alarms and Wenger told a pre-match news conference at the Allianz Arena that he would not revert to Cech again.

"I have nothing to hide there, it will be Ospina because of the quality of his performances," he said when quizzed over the identity of his starting goalkeeper.

"We are in the last 16 because we finished top of the group. If you analyse his performances in every single game, we are where we are down to his great performances."