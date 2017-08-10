Arsene Wenger says there could be female managers in the Premier League in the next 10 to 15 years.

The Arsenal boss, who signed a two-year contract extension at Emirates Stadium at the end of last season, told a Football Writers' Association event in London that he foresees changes in the way top-flight clubs are run.

Wenger was reported to have railed against the introduction of a director of football at Arsenal as his unseemly contract saga rumbled on and he senses a move towards more technical analysis in the running of clubs, with a shift away from what he terms "football specialists".

"I'm personally convinced that [a female manager in the Premier League] will happen soon," he said.

"I'm convinced in 10 or 15 years it will not necessarily be a football specialist who is a manager of a club.

"You will have so many scientists around the team that [the people] who will bring out the team to play on Saturday will be more management specialists than football specialists.

"[This is] because the football decisions will be made by technological analysis."

In Wenger's homeland, Corinne Diacre is the head coach of Ligue 2 side Clermont Foot, a position she has held since becoming the first woman to led a professional men's team in a competitive match in France three years ago.