Arsene Wenger Dismisses Rumors of Dissonance at Arsenal

Arsene Wenger is adamant reports of infighting at Arsenal are exaggerated in the wake of Theo Walcott's admission there have been a number of arguments on the training pitch recently.

Walcott stressed earlier this week the players must stop fighting each other and should instead focus on giving their all for the club and their manager in the wake of an incident involving Alexis Sanchez, who reportedly angrily stormed off the training pitch in the build-up to the loss versus Liverpool.

Wenger, however, is not overly worried by recent events and has claimed they were just minor incidents, before adding that the players do not have to "love" each other in order to be successful.

Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick: "Any decisions will be made by us mutually and communicated at the right time in the right way." #AFC pic.twitter.com/YnfFBjyQEq — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) March 9, 2017

"A lot has been said about alleged arguments on the training pitch which is exaggerated," Wenger stated at a news conference.

"We have a good, united, determined group.

"When you go through disappointing results, you always have some disagreements but overall the best way to respond is always in the game. We have to show how united and determined we are. Overall, on that front I do not worry.

"In our job, you have to be competitive and competitiveness does not always mean love. It is about performing. In the past, it is not the team who loves each other the most who is the best on the football field."