Arsene Wenger Denies Mesut Ozil's Future Is Linked To His Own

Arsene Wenger does not think Mesut Ozil's future at Arsenal depends on whether he stays on as manager.

The Germany international stated this week that his decision over whether to sign a contract renewal hinged on Wenger's future at Emirates Stadium.

However, the 67-year-old feels Ozil has been misinterpreted.

"He wants to know what is happening, but it is not the main part of his decision," Wenger said at a news conference.

"I think Mesut was misinterpreted somewhat. There are many other ingredients that play a role.

"Hopefully we will find a conclusion shortly. We always talk to each other, as well as with his agent.

"He still has 18 months left on his contract, so we are very relaxed."

Ozil has not featured for Arsenal since December 26 due to illness, but he is ready to return at Swansea City at the weekend, with Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny and Alexis Sanchez all back in action as well.

"We have the same available players as last week, plus Koscielny, Cech, Ozil and Sanchez," Wenger added.

"[Hector] Bellerin is still out, [Francis] Coquelin as well. They could be back next week, not far away.

"[Theo] Walcott was out for three-and-a-half weeks and he will not be available. He was not comfortable when he started to train, but I am not concerned. I think two weeks."