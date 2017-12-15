Arsene Wenger Denies Manchester United Made Approach For Mesut Ozil

Arsene Wenger is adamant that Manchester United have not shown any interest in Mesut Ozil regarding a January move and reiterated his expectation that the German will stay at least until the end of the season.

Ozil will enter the final six months of his contract in January, meaning he will be allowed to negotiate with other clubs regarding a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

United have been linked as one of Ozil's most likely destinations should he decide to not renew his deal, with his former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho recently refusing to rule out a move for the Germany star.

But Wenger was taken aback when it was put to him that United were reportedly interested.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Newcastle United, Wenger said: "How close [to new deal]? I don't know, but he will stay here.

"We have never been approached by Man United in any way, so I don't see why that came up or who found it. It has been created. [He stays] until the end of the season, for sure.

"They will all stay. It's very difficult for me to tell you because I will analyse every case separately, but overall my wish and desire is everybody stays.

"If you come in and tell me 'I will offer you this for this player', I will tell you yes or no."