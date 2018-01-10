Arsene Wenger Confirms Francis Coquelin Move To Valencia

Francis Coquelin is set to complete a transfer to Valencia, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger announced after the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Valencia had teased Coquelin's impending arrival by posting a picture of a suitcase adorned with the midfielder's initials to their Twitter account.

And amid rumours of a reported £12million move for Coquelin, Wenger confirmed the 26-year-old is on his way out of Arsenal.

Asked by Sky Sports after Arsenal drew 0-0 at Chelsea if Coquelin was about to leave Arsenal, Wenger replied: "Yes."

Wenger later added at a post-match news conference: "He goes to Valencia, he didn’t get enough games.

"I let him go."

Coquelin, a two-time FA Cup winner at Arsenal has started only one Premier League game this season having fallen out of favour at the club since signing a new long-term contract last January.

£10m for coquelin seems a bit cheap to say the least - you struggle to buy decent championship players for £10m these days. More Arsenal weirdness — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 10, 2018

And he leaves the Emirates with an unwanted record to his name, his 160 games under Wenger without a goal the most of any outfielder during the Frenchman's 21-year reign.

Wenger was later asked if he planned to enter the transfer market to replace Coquelin, but the Frenchman stated that he would sooner have the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil back from injury.

"The best way to replace him is getting [Aaron] Ramsey and [Mesut] Ozil back," he added.

"Then we’ll see. We have players injured."