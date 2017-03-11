Arsene Wenger Concedes Future is Still Undecided

OMNISPORT

Arsene Wenger acknowledges he does not know how long he has left at Arsenal, but is determined to continue focusing on the task at hand and leave others to assess the quality of his work.

Arsenal defeated Lincoln City 5-0 on Saturday to reach the FA Cup semi-finals, but that result is unlikely to ease the scrutiny on Wenger, who is out of contract at the end of the season and oversaw an embarrassing 10-2 aggregate loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League's round of 16, with some supporters marching with a banner reading 'Wexit' before kick-off.

Should the team fail to qualify for the competition next season by finishing outside the Premier League's top four, it could finally signal the end of Wenger's long association with the Gunners, having taken over at the club in 1996.

Arsene Wenger: "I try to serve this club with complete commitment. How long? I don't know at the moment." pic.twitter.com/Z0UgXK0kiB — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 11, 2017

Speaking to BT Sport after the victory at Emirates Stadium, the Frenchman sought to deflect the attention away from his situation.

"I think I have showed in my life that I have tried to serve this club with complete commitment and I will try to do that during the rest of my time here," he said.

"How long [that is], I don't know. I have shown a lot of loyalty and my preference has always been [to stay] here, but I have repeated that many times."

Pressed on whether or not his continued commitment depends on factors such as the attitude of supporters and the board, he said: "It's not conditional, it's just how I feel it's how the situation is.

"I focus on my job. I always did that. I let other people judge my performances, I always did that. I am not too worried about all the rest. I just focus on trying to win the next game and getting this team to perform."