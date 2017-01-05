Arsene Wenger Claims Alexis Sanchez Is Committed To Arsenal

Arsene Wenger is "convinced" Arsenal can find a resolution to keep star forward Alexis Sanchez at Emirates Stadium.

The Chile international has 18 months left to run on his deal but has been persistently linked with a big-money departure from north London.

Sanchez, 28, cut a visibly frustrated figure as Arsenal suffered a setback in their Premier League title bid on Tuesday, when they could only draw 3-3 at Bournemouth.

But Wenger, who must also convince Germany playmaker Mesut Ozil to extend his association with the Gunners, insisted Sanchez remains committed to the club and is ready for negotiations to run their course.

"It always starts with money, it finishes with money and in between the players want to stay or want to go," he told beIN SPORTS.

"When the players want to stay it's easier to find an agreement. We can certainly find an agreement. You cannot put the club in jeopardy as well for the players.

"I think no matter what happens we'll try to keep them and we'll go as high as we can and if we cannot go further, we cannot go further. That's basically it. That's the way you have to manage a football club.

"Alexis Sanchez is a committed player who wants to stay. I'm convinced we'll find an agreement. It has to be in our potential.

"We are not scared to spend the money, and we are not scared to show the players we love them and we want them to earn big money but we have to have a line of conduct.

"What is absolutely fantastic for the players today is the club for me is about identity, about values and we have as well to work from that."