Arsene Wenger Backs Arsenal Attack To Fire

Arsene Wenger has backed Arsenal's attack to fire on all cylinders in the second half of the season.

Since a 6-0 thrashing of BATE Borisov in the Europa League, Arsenal have scored just three goals in their last four matches in all competitions.

And Wenger believes there is more to come from a star-studded front line made up of Sanchez, Ozil and record signing Alexandre Lacazette, the team's top scorer with eight Premier League goals.

"It is very simple if you look at the mathematics," Wenger said. "Who is the team who created the most chances in the League? Arsenal. Have we scored the most goals? No.

"That means there is a deficit between the expected goals and the number of goals we scored. That is a bit in cycles sometimes and maybe we have to find solutions to be a bit more efficient.

"I just say we are a team who likes to go forward and create chances and we do create chances. I do not want to put too much pressure on our strikers because I believe they have the ability to score.

"So, let's just maybe hope that we can do more with set-pieces, be more efficient – there are plenty of aspects we can work on that we can improve."