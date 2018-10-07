Español
Arsenal Beat Fulham 5-1 to Record Ninth Straight Win

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang each scored braces as the Gunners took their winning streak to nine games at Craven Cottage.

Reuters

Arsenal made it nine wins in a row in all competitions as they thrashed Fulham 5-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Alexandre Lacazette scored twice for the Gunners before Aaron Ramsey's brilliant finish and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late double secured a third straight away win in the top flight – their best such run since October 2016.

 

Andre Schurrle had brought Fulham level at half time, but it is now five defeats in eight games for Slavisa Jokanovic's side, who have conceded 21 times in those matches this season.

Unai Emery's side, who have won every game since back-to-back losses to Manchester City and Chelsea in August, are now third in the table, above rivals Tottenham on goal difference.

