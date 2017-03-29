Arsenal Striker Lucas Perez Believes Arsene Wenger Will Stay

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez thinks Arsene Wenger will opt to remain at the Emirates Stadium beyond this season.

Wenger has come under huge pressure with his contract due to expire and the FA Cup representing Arsenal's last chance to win a trophy in 2016-17.

The Gunners have not won the Premier League since 2004, but Perez believes the best outcome for the club would be the 67-year-old signing a new deal.

Wenger has already made his decision on whether to stay at Arsenal and although he is yet to announce it publicly, Perez expects him to stay in his role as manager.

"He is an icon and I think he is going to continue," Perez said to Radio Marca.

"Although I'm not a starter, I have a very good relationship with Wenger. People respect him. His relationship with the players is very good and he has been here 20 years.

"I would like him to continue but that is his decision. He has not communicated his decision to the team or the club yet."

Arsenal are down in sixth in the table with 11 matches to play, but Perez remains optimistic about what is left of the campaign with a cup semi-final against Manchester City also to look forward to next month.

"We are enthusiastic about qualifying for the Champions League, something this club has been able to achieve in other campaigns," added the former Deportivo La Coruna striker.

"We have got two games in hand [on Liverpool] and we are focusing on the games we have left as well as looking forward to playing the semi-finals against Manchester City in the FA Cup."

Wenger has only started Perez twice in the Premier League this season, but the 28-year-old will continue to fight and does not hold a grudge against the Frenchman.

"A team like Arsenal has very good players, especially in attack," said the club's number nine. "The coach can only choose 11 and the only thing I can do is make the most of the chances I'm given.

"Whenever I've played, I've done well and that gives me confidence. I have to be patient and continue to fight.

"This [move to Arsenal] has been an opportunity to join one of the best teams in the world and that is why I'm very satisfied.

"I was unlucky to be injured the first few months since I arrived at Arsenal. I now feel capable of showing why Arsenal signed me."