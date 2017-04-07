Arsenal Star Alexis Sanchez Inspired By Fear Of Being A Nobody

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez says the fear of becoming a "nobody" in football inspires him to fight for success in his career.

The 28-year-old has won league titles with Colo-Colo, River Plate and Barcelona, as well as two Copas America with Chile, though he has lifted only one FA Cup and two Community Shields since joining the Gunners in 2014.

Manager Arsene Wenger has insisted Sanchez wants to stay at the club, despite speculation linking him with a lucrative move to Premier League leaders Chelsea at the end of the season.

But Sanchez has suggested he could be tempted to leave Emirates Stadium if he becomes concerned Arsenal are sliding into obscurity.

"Looking at everything I've done in my career as a footballer, at all the titles, I believe that what's hugely important is motivation," he told Arsenal Player. "If a footballer is well motivated and has various things to motivate him every day, he will keep achieving his goals.

"In my case my life has changed and improved because different things have motivated me. For example, in the beginning my motivation was to help my family. Later on, my motivation was to be the best.

"It's the joy you get from your family and from those close to you that motivates you. That gives you the push you need to get better.

"So even if a match has gone badly, you don't let it get to you and you move forward. As a footballer, everything you've achieved can easily be lost and then you are nobody. That's just how life is and that's why you shouldn't let things get you down. That's the reason I treat every match like a final.

"I try to do that in every game – to give 100 per cent. Life is like a set of scales. One minute you can be right up there and the next really low.

"It's important to try to maintain a sense of balance and that's down to the individual."