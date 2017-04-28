Arsenal Scouted Dele Alli Before Spurs Move Claims Arsene Wenger

Arsenal were interested in signing Dele Alli before he moved to Tottenham, according to manager Arsene Wenger.

The England international has excelled since moving to White Hart Lane from MK Dons in February 2015 and has twice won the PFA Young Player of the Year award for his performances in the Premier League.

Former Liverpool CEO Ian Ayre claimed this week the Reds had been interested in Alli only to be put off by what he described as excessive demands from the player.

And Wenger, who has made a habit of naming top players that Arsenal have scouted in their younger days, says Alli was on their radar.

"Yes, I think we looked at him," Wenger told a news conference ahead of Sunday's derby clash. "We watched him a few times because we watched a lot at Milton Keynes.

"He has done extremely well and is a very complete player. It's marvellous at his age. They've done well to buy him and to give him a chance."