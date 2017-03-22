Arsenal Put Alexis Sanchez And Mesut Ozil Talks On Hold

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed they have put contract talks with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil on hold until the end of the season after failing to reach an agreement.

Sanchez and Ozil both have contracts until June 2018, but Arsenal are keen to hold on to the duo beyond next season.

Talks over a renewal have not been profitable, though, and Arsenal have therefore decided to end negotiations for now and focus on finishing the season on a high.

"At the moment, there is no agreement with Sanchez," Wenger told beIN SPORTS. "We have decided to focus on the end of the season and talk about it during the summer.

"It is the same situation with Ozil.

"When you do not find an agreement and it lasts, it is not a good situation.

"It is better you sit down in the summer."

Sanchez has been in superb form this campaign, scoring 18 goals in 27 Premier League appearances.

Ozil has netted nine times in all competitions, but has yet to find the net in 2017.