Arsenal Only Have Two Decent Players Claims Roy Keane

Arsenal only have "two decent players" and their Champions League humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich should not come as a surprise, according to Roy Keane.

The former Manchester United captain launched a scathing attack on the Gunners after they lost 5-1 at the Allianz Arena in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

That result means Arsene Wenger's men are on course to exit Europe's elite club competition at the first knockout round for the seventh consecutive season.

And Keane felt he had seen the same old problems from Arsenal, criticising the strength of their squad.

5 - Arsenal have lost five games by a 4+ goal margin since the start of 2014, one more than in the previous 11 years. Groundhog. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2017

"They have only got two decent players and the rest are average," Keane told ITV Sport.

"I'm not surprised. Did you think they would go to Bayern Munich and get a result?

"We have said it before – there is a lack of leadership, character, hunger and desire.

"At this level, this stage of the competition, they are just not good enough. So there is no point in being too critical of them, because they are not good enough."

5 – There have been four instances of an English team conceding five goals in a CL match – two of them by Arsenal. Outclassed. #FCBvAFC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 15, 2017

Kieran Gibbs – who captained the visitors after Laurent Koscielny came off – was one of Keane's main targets for ridicule.

He continued: "When I see Gibbs with the captain's armband on at the end of the game, you are in trouble.

"If he is your captain or your leader, if he is the guy who is going to bring everyone together, you are in huge trouble.

"Bayern didn't have to be at their very best. The goals Arsenal gave away were schoolboy stuff."