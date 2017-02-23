Arsenal Midfielder Santi Cazorla Set To Miss Rest Of Season

Arsenal are facing the prospect of being without Spain midfielder Santi Cazorla for the rest of the season.

Cazorla made the last of his 11 appearances this term in October's 6-0 Champions League win over Ludogorets, when he took a kick to his Achilles.

Most Premier League assists since 2012/13:



David Silva (39)

Mesut Ozil (37)

Santi Cazorla (35)

Wayne Rooney (35)

Eden Hazard (33) pic.twitter.com/ubGSRTQmEj — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 23, 2017

The 32-year-old's ankle condition did not improve and he underwent surgery in December, with an initial prognosis of a three-month absence.

Arsenal are not in a position to confirm whether Cazorla's latest setback means he will not feature before the end of the current campaign, but it is understood the ex-Villarreal man's new target is pre-season ahead of 2017-18.